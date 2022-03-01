Lokomotiv Moscow’s German manager Markus Gisdol QUITS over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW manager Markus Gisdol has resigned over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The German, 52, had only been in position with the Russian side since October 10.

Markus Gisdol has left with immediate effect Credit: Getty

But he has called it quits, insisting that he can't work in a country that's leader Vladimir Putin's actions are 'not in line with his values'.

In a statement, he said: "I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe.

"That is not in line with my values, which is why I have resigned from my position as coach of Lokomotiv Moscow with immediate effect.

"I can't stand on the training ground in Moscow, train the players, demand professionalism and a few kilometers away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire people."

Lokomotiv are currently sat seventh in the Russian top flight, after seven wins, seven draws and four defeats to start the season.

Gisdol had been brought to Moscow by Ralf Rangnick, prior to the 63-year-old's Manchester United switch.

Russia were booted out of World Cup qualifying by Fifa yesterday.

They had been due to face Poland in the play-offs later this month.

Russian teams have also been kicked out of European competitions by Uefa - with RB Leipzig given a bye through their initially scheduled tie with Spartak Moscow.

