ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: Twists arrive at a dizzy pace in 'The Night Shift'

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

“The Night Shift” by Alex Finlay (Minotaur)

New Year’s Eve, 1999. Four teenage girls working late at a video store in Linden, New Jersey, are savagely attacked. Only one, Ella Monroe, survives, and she is still haunted by what the killer whispered as he stabbed her.

“Goodnight, pretty girl.”

Thanks to an anonymous tip, police discover the murder weapon in the locker of a high school student named Vince Whitaker. But before he can be brought to justice, he vanishes.

Fifteen years later, four teenagers working late at a Linden ice cream shop are attacked, and once again, only one, Jessica Duval, survives. She, too, heard him whisper as he stabbed her.

“Goodnight, pretty girl.”

So begins “The Night Shift,” the second novel attributed to Alex Finlay, the pen name of a Washington, D.C.-based attorney who has written other thrillers under his real name.

Did Whitaker return to Linden to strike again?

Could this new act of brutality be the work of a copycat?

A Linden police officer and an FBI agent investigate, studying every scrap of evidence about the new case and unearthing long-held secrets about the first, looking for connections.

But they aren’t the only ones. Convinced that Whitaker is innocent, his younger brother, now a public defender, launches a personal search for the truth. Surprisingly, so does the recent survivor, Jessica, who, authorities discover, has long been obsessed with the first case.

Meanwhile, a local school official who knew both survivors well convinces the first, Ella, now working as a therapist, to counsel Jessica, causing more complications.

The result is a suspenseful tale of vengeance, brotherly love, teenage romance, and the perils of jumping to conclusions. Finlay spins it at a rapid pace, his characters well-drawn and his tangled plot expertly developed.

The twists arrive at a dizzying pace, and the when the killer is finally revealed, few readers are likely to see it coming.

___

Bruce DeSilva, winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award, is the author of the Mulligan crime novels including “The Dread Line.”

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Severance’ review: unmissable office satire with a surreal twist

If you like your concepts higher than a hot air balloon, Severance could be your next obsession. The absorbing new satire-thriller asks viewers to climb into a world in which some people choose to have the connection between their work lives and their personal lives severed. What does this mean? It means that their work self – the “innie” – is oblivious to the existence of their personal self – the “outie”. And vice versa. The severing, carried out by Lumon Industries, ensures in theory (and never has ‘in theory’ needed to be underlined more) that workers are happier for not carrying their messy social lives into the office. And vice versa.
MOVIES
Kerrang

Album review: Cold Night For Alligators – The Hindsight Notes

Cold Night For Alligators have traded in their heavier music for a softer sound on The Hindsight Notes, leaving behind the confines of metal for something more experimental. The result is the most fully-realised music they’ve put out so far. That’s clear from the first bright synth note of Behind Curtains, an atmospheric track rounded out by crisp vocals and booming drums.
MUSIC
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Finlay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Night Shift#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton stuns in gorgeous beach photo as she announces exciting new venture

"Paris in love" indeed! The Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt picture with her new husband, Carter Reum, and they couldn't be more adorable. The sweet picture features the two snuggled together for the snap, with an incredibly serene and picture-perfect beach as the background. As they posed in their fabulous tropical outfits, fans immediately deemed them couple goals.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Racism at iHeartMedia? Program Director at Phoenix Radio Station Reportedly Refuses to Run Black Ads On-Air

The largest media company in the nation is in hot water after Aaron Trimmer, the Program Director at KFYI 550 AM News Talk, a commercial radio station owned by iHeartMedia and licensed to serve the greater Phoenix Arizona area, blatantly refused to run ads on-air promoting a local Black-owned business’ initiative about the importance of diversity and inclusion.
PHOENIX, AZ
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

Past and future collide in Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11. As Phyllis does her damnedest to help Jack make peace with the opportunities that he squandered with Keemo, Lily pushes her sibling to take a monumental leap of faith while Billy leans on one of his. Meanwhile, Victor takes decisive action against Ashland, Nikki redirects poor, clueless Victoria, and Chelsea verges ever closer to “the other woman” territory. When will Sharon figure out that her latest husband has a new admirer? Read on…
TV SERIES
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
976
Followers
3K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy