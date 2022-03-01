Missing 80-Year-Old Pasco County Man Found Safe

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL. – The missing 80-year-old man that deputies were searching for, has been found safe.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Lawrence Chilkewitz, a missing/endangered 80-year-old. Chilkewitz is 6 ft. tall with gray hair.

Chilkewitz was last seen on Feb. 26 in the Ryals Rd. area of Zephyrhills and may be in the Lake City, FL area.

He may be driving a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag DV9163F, similar to the one pictured.

If you have any information on Chilkewitz’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

