IHOP Offers Free Pancakes For National Pancake Day

BOSTON (CBS) – March 1 is National Pancake Day and IHOP is ready to celebrate.

The restaurant chain is offering customers a free short stack of pancakes from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The day also serves as a fundraiser for several children’s hospitals and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

IHOP says it’s raised more than $30 million since its first pancake day in 2006.

For more information and how to find an IHOP near you, click here .