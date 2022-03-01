ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

'Ukraine is now alone fighting for world principles of democracy.' Further protest planned in Ames

By Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 6 days ago

Passersby in Ames on Sunday may have noticed some protesters with Ukrainian flags and signs against Russia's invasion of the country last week, But one organizer says this is not the last such sight in Ames as the effort continues to protest the Russian invasion and support Ukraine's fight for survival.

For Svitlana Zbarska — who grew up in the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, works at Iowa State University and is one of the organizers of an upcoming event on Wednesday at Iowa State — her native country's battle against Russian military invaders is also about defending principles that people value all over the world.

"Ukraine is now alone fighting for world principles of democracy," Zbarska said.

The United States, European nations and others have imposed severe financial and other sanctions against Russia in recent days. But Zbarska and others also want a no-fly zone imposed over Ukraine to keep Russian military aircraft out.

More: Sleepless night, dawn of a new world: Iowans with family, friends in Ukraine watch as Russia attacks

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is among top American and other officials in recent days, however, to rule out a no-fly zone for fear of escalating the war into one directly between Russia and the U.S. and NATO.

Zbarska said there were more than 100 people protesting in Ames on Sunday, including people from across the state.

For her and others, the war and the ways Russia is waging it — allegedly intentionally targeting civilians, but certainly killing them, including children — are especially personal. Her husband and young daughter were with her protesting. But her in-laws and extended family members are in Kyiv, taking shelter from bombs as people in Ukraine last did when Adolf Hitler invaded in World War II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T92nn_0eSFxTJ000

"People are scared. Yes, they have enough water in Kyiv, and more than enough food right now, because it’s only day four. It's unbelievable," Zbarska said.

She's lived in Ames since 2001, graduated with her doctorate in neuroscience from Iowa State and is now the campus-wide undergraduate research coordinator.

Wednesday's event to increase awareness of what's going on in Ukraine among Iowa State students will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. outside Parks Library.

Zbarska said she was emotionally moved on Sunday when a Polish student told her after the protest that "'My in-laws and my parents in Poland and my sister are ready to accept your relatives,'" if they can cross the border, where the student's family could meet them and then host them as long as necessary.

She also hoped that the U.S. and other nations would increase food assistance and financial support for the people of Ukraine.

Iowa action against Russian brands: Reynolds orders Iowa wholesaler to stop selling Russian-made liquor; vodka removed from some shelves

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: 'Ukraine is now alone fighting for world principles of democracy.' Further protest planned in Ames

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Ames, IA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

U.S. gas prices top $4 a gallon for first time since 2008

The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline has surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008. "As Russia's war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.
TRAFFIC
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

233
Followers
370
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy