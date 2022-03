After 2021 brought way too many films to the table, Oscar season is once again here to try and narrow it all down!. Last year, my excitement was largely tempered due to the still-infancy of the pandemic, the expanded voting period and just overall fatigue with 2020 as a year. 2021 was different because, for as overwhelming as it could feel, there was still a sense that tastes in movies (and the discourse surrounding them) was shifting, the Academy being no different. So, imagine my pleasant surprise where, after going over the nominees for about a few hours after the initial announcements, I came to a conclusion I haven't had in a few years: The Oscar nominations this year are (overall) really good!

