ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NCAA Tournament countdown: Five March Madness bubble teams sweating the most

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

It's the first day of March and that can only mean one thing: Madness is just around the corner.

With one week left in the regular season before conference tournaments begin, every game for bubble teams will be scrutinized by the NCAA tournament men's basketball selection committee.

Although the committee examines the full body of work for a potential tourney team's respective profile, every outcome now can move a team to the right or wrong side of the bubble.

Take Virginia as an example. The Cavaliers were very much in the mix for an at-large bid entering Saturday. Then a last-second buzzer-beater by Florida State essentially ruined their push for inclusion in the NCAAs. Literally, one second changed the trajectory of the team's postseason fate.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

NCAA BRACKETOLOGY: Baylor leapfrogs Auburn for No. 1 seed after wild weekend

A look at the five bubble teams seating it out the most on the first day of March.

Indiana

The Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) have become regulars on the bubble over the last decade. Now under first-year coach Mike Woodson, Indiana is starting to get back on track with back-to-back wins over Big Ten doormats Maryland and Minnesota this past week. That snapped a five-game losing streak that was sinking this team's profile. The Hoosiers have three Quadrant 1 wins, no bad losses and a solid NET score in the 40s on the résumé, but a non-conference strength of schedule in the 240s will stand out to the committee. A home game vs. fellow bubble team Rutgers and a road game at Purdue to close out this week could make or break the season before the Big Ten tourney even begins. ► Last four in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmX2z_0eSFwYKK00
Rob Phinisee of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second half of the game at Williams Arena on February 27, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hoosiers defeated the Golden Gophers 84-79. David Berding, Getty Images

North Carolina

The Tar Heels' showdown at archrival Duke this Saturday could be the difference-maker in sweating or relaxing on Selection Sunday. That's because North Carolina (22-8, 14-5 ACC) only has one Quadrant 1 win on its tourney portfolio. A road victory at a projected No. 2 seed would help. . Aside from an ugly Quadrant 4 road loss to Pittsburgh, the rest of UNC's credentials check out. ► Last four in.

Memphis

The Tigers (17-9, 11-5 American Athletic Conference) have won eight of their last nine, which is the late-season recipe for any bubble team to hear its name called on Selection Sunday. Penny Hardaway's squad owns three Quadrant 1 victories on its profile but could use one more to inch closer towards safety. That's why a regular-season finale at home vs. Houston this week is so important. Memphis is in the mix right next to fellow AAC bubble team SMU, which it lost to twice this season. ► First four out.

Oregon

The Pac-12 has been extremely top heavy this year – with three clear-cut teams in the projected field (Arizona, UCLA, USC) and then a bottom pack of bad teams. The Ducks (18-11, 11-7 Pac-12) find themselves in the middle of that. A top 10 non-conference strength of schedule and wins over UCLA and USC are helping to offset a NET score in the 50s and three Quadrant 3 losses for coach Dana Altman's team. Road games at Washington and Washington State are must-win at this stage. ►​​​​​​​ Next four out.

Florida

The Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) resuscitated their at-large bid chances with a Feb. 19 upset of Auburn. Now they'll close out the regular season with two goals: to beat Vanderbilt and pull off another major upset at home vs. Kentucky. As it stands, Florida's credentials only showcase two Quadrant 1 wins and that's likely not enough to get in. The Gators need to beat the Wildcats or stage a deep run in the SEC tourney to be among the 68 NCAA tournament teams. ►​​​​​​​ Next four out. ​​​​​​​

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA Tournament countdown: Five March Madness bubble teams sweating the most

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Roy Williams’ Reaction To Coach K Loss Is Going Viral

North Carolina played the ultimate spoilers on Saturday night, upsetting No. 4 Duke in Mike Krzyzrewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Armando Bacot was huge in the Tar Heels 94-81 win, slamming the door shut on the Devils with a big slam in the final minutes. After the game, the UNC big FaceTimed a grinning Roy Williams, whose reaction quickly went viral on social media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina Upsetting Duke

The Tar Heels couldn’t have asked for a better Saturday. North Carolina spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 94-81 upset over Duke. In addition to derailing the rival’s celebratory occasion, the Tar Heels fortified their March Madness bid with a monumental road victory over the No. 4 Blue Devils.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Virginia, MN
Local
Minnesota College Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Minnesota College Basketball
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Houston, MN
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Minneapolis, MN
College Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Altman
Person
Penny Hardaway
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: North Carolina players rush court, taunt crowd after upset of Duke on Coach K night

The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#Cavaliers#Florida State#Ncaa Bracketology#Baylor#240s#Rutgers#Purdue#The Indiana Hoosiers#Getty Images Nort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
saturdaytradition.com

March Madness: Purdue's guide to the B1G Tournament

Purdue hasn’t been sharp to end the regular season. The Boilermakers, who controlled their fate for an outright Big Ten title with 3 games left, lost 2 straight at Michigan State and Wisconsin before beating Indiana on senior day Saturday in Mackey Arena. But even in the victory, the Boilermakers had to hang on, surviving the last couple of minutes to beat the Hoosiers 69-67.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

406K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy