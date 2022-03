Editor’s Note: This is the 432nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes. In August 1890, the Continental Powder and Manufacturing Co. purchased 50.25 acres of land at the mouth of Twelve Pole Creek along the Ohio River in a neighborhood that would become known as Westmoreland. The company used the site for construction of a plant that would manufacture gunpowder and other explosives. Continental Powder later was merged into the Phoenix Powder Co.

