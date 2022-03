Ask any dedicated Minnesota Vikings what irks them about the Chicago Bears defense, and that answer won’t be “Khalil Mack” or “everything.”. The reply would be Akiem Hicks, a defensive tackle who gives the Vikings offensive line absolute nightmares. Hicks entered the NFL the same season as Harrison Smith (2012), drafted in the 3rd Round from the University of Regina. He began his career with the New Orleans Saints, then joined the New England Patriots. It wasn’t until landing in Chicago that Hicks became totally tyrannical.

