ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen Elizabeth Is Seen for the First Time Since COVID Diagnosis, Returns to Virtual Duties

By Rachel McRady‍
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth II is back to her virtual duties! On Tuesday, the 95-year-old monarch was seen for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 last month. ET previously reported that the queen is double vaccinated and has her booster shot. After postponing several virtual events due...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 2

Related
Shropshire Star

Queen postpones two more virtual audiences following Covid diagnosis

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old is continuing with ‘light duties’. The Queen has postponed two more virtual audiences in the wake of her Covid diagnosis, Buckingham Palace said. The 95-year-old, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, previously cancelled virtual engagements on Tuesday because she was not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Boris Johnson
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Jordan#Valls#British Royal Family#Uk
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Says Her Marriage to George Clooney 'Has Been Wonderful'

Time is honoring 12 incredible women. On Thursday, the publication unveiled its 2022 Women of the Year list, highlighting 12 extraordinary leaders who are working toward a more equal world. Among the honorees are attorney Amal Clooney, singer Kacey Musgraves, actress Kerry Washington and actress Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez. Additionally,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marietta Daily Journal

Despite testing positive for COVID, Queen Elizabeth II continues duties

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has continued with her duties as the British head of state despite having COVID-19, sending a message of condolence to the Brazilian president. The 95-year-old monarch has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle, but will be free starting Thursday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an end to the legal requirement to isolate after a positive test.
WORLD
WDBO

Queen hosts Canada’s Justin Trudeau for first in-person meeting since COVID-19 diagnosis

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II held an audience with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle Monday in her first in-person engagement since testing positive for COVID-19. Elizabeth held virtual audiences last week with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra as she returned to work after testing positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 20, as we previously reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Natalie Gives Update on Her Mom in Ukraine

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva, who hails from Ukraine, shared with her Instagram followers that her mother is safe amid the ongoing crisis in her home country. Natalie moved from Ukraine to the United States to marry her now estranged husband, Mike, and a big part of her 90 Day Fiancé story was her extremely close relationship with her mother, Nelia. Nelia was a big fan of Mike, although Mike and Natalie are no longer together or are on good terms. Natalie, who is now living in Florida after moving out of Sequim, Washington, following her split from Mike, shared an update with fans on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ETOnline.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Thanked by Ukraine President Zelenskyy for Support Amid Russian Attacks

The British royal family is taking a rare political stance in support of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a statement via their verified Twitter account over the weekend, writing, "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy