Pompano Beach, FL

The importance of Black History Month

By Name
 6 days ago
Pompano Beach – Derek Davis, curatorial consultant for the Blanche...

Related
Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of March 3

Mark your calendars, Broward County residents. Elections are coming up on March 8. These elections include the Florida State Senate District 33 Special Election, and municipal elections in the cities of: Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, and Pembroke Pines [Districts 1 and 4 only]. Visit BrowardVotes.gov for more information on how to participate.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
New map encourages art exploration and enjoyment

Wilton Manors – Hunter Stephens wants people to know that Wilton Manors is “not just nightlife and bars.” It’s also art. So he decided to put the city’s art on the map, literally, and created In Plain Sight with graphic artist Andrew Spina. Stephens was inspired to create the map when he began exploring Wilton Manors during the pandemic, on foot and on bicycle.
WILTON MANORS, FL
Annual church concert returns to celebrate and encourage patriotism

Wilton Manors – At New Presbyterian Church, Valentine’s month is about love of country and those who serve and sacrifice. On Feb. 20 at 3 p.m., the church, 512 NE 26 Street, will host its annual Patriotic Pops concert. Michael Irvin, the church’s musical director, will conduct the choir and orchestra which will perform a selection of patriotic and “innately” American music, including: “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin, “American the Beautiful” by Katharine Lee Bates, “Proud To Be An American” by Lee Greenwood, and “Route 66” by Bobby Troup.
WILTON MANORS, FL
