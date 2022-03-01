The importance of Black History Month

Wilton Manors – At New Presbyterian Church, Valentine’s month is about love of country and those who serve and sacrifice. On Feb. 20 at 3 p.m., the church, 512 NE 26 Street, will host its annual Patriotic Pops concert. Michael Irvin, the church’s musical director, will conduct the choir and orchestra which will perform a selection of patriotic and “innately” American music, including: “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin, “American the Beautiful” by Katharine Lee Bates, “Proud To Be An American” by Lee Greenwood, and “Route 66” by Bobby Troup.
