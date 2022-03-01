ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

White House announces nursing home plan as Florida lawmakers get ready to cut CNA requirements

By Joe Byrnes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as the Florida Legislature is finalizing a cut to the certified nursing staff required in nursing homes, the Biden Administration is planning an overhaul that will include new staffing minimums. The White House announced its plan to improve...

Janice Lanza
6d ago

I'm a hairstylist in my own business that I go into nursing homes, and let me tell you it crushes my heart to what I see. The residents look forward to seeing me weekly.And this little happiness goes along way.

Patrick Reed
6d ago

Nursing homes or rehabs are tremendously understaffed period! If you want your loved one to die lying in a pile of their own feces then support the cuts….

#1Blessedchild86
6d ago

This is ridiculous saying cut CNA'S jobs some of these people help out good cause the ones in higher positions just sit around some of them and just run their mouths

