White House announces nursing home plan as Florida lawmakers get ready to cut CNA requirements

America’s Governor Ron DeSantis has been called many things, but the one that’s proving to stick is America’s Governor. In order to make that type of moniker stick, you've got to be able to transcend well beyond your base. All recent polling shows Governor DeSantis with wide leads over all potential comers this year in his reelection bid for governor. In Mason-Dixon's latest poll DeSantis is sporting a +29% approval rating with Florida’s Independents with 61% approval to just 32% disapproval. This is reminiscent of the pre-Covid days when DeSantis was enjoying record high approval polling for a Republican in our state and viruses were the furthest concerns from our minds. It’s not only a recipe to roll to a reelection win. It’s key to winning over the country which is why despite a relentless effort by Democrats, and their allies in the news media, he’s emerged not just as a popular Florida governor, but as America’s Governor coming out of it.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO