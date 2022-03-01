ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Achilles Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.45 beats by $0.31

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Achilles Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:ACHL): Q4 GAAP EPS of...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

SM Energy GAAP EPS of $3.43 beats by $2.71, revenue of $854.96M beats by $259.73M

Revenue of $854.96M (+166.9% Y/Y) beats by $259.73M. I think the oil percentage falling spooked the market, my guess. Wish they'd give an estimate of EBITDAX for 2022 at current spot prices and hedges. IE what is FCF. Estimate on here said $900m for 2022, prices have moved up a bit in oil at least. 25 mm b oil per year and another $10 would mean over $1.1B in fcf? End of year EV was about $5.3B at $30 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaap#Cash And Cash Equivalents#Achilles Therapeutics#Achl
Seekingalpha.com

BrightSpire Q4 non-GAAP EPS beats estimate, book value rises on financing payoff

BrightSpire Capital (BRSP +0.1%) Q4 adjusted distributable EPS of $0.27, exceeding consensus estimate of $0.24, and up from $0.26 in Q3. The commercial real estate credit REIT, formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, also named Andrew E. Witt as president of the company effective Tuesday, while continuing his role as chief operating officer. Michael J. Mazzei continues as CEO and director.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Sprout Social Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $53.27M beats by $1.99M

Sprout Social press release (NASDAQ:SPT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02. Revenue of $53.27M (+42.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.99M. The company grew number of customers to 31,762 as of December 31, 2021, up 19% Y/Y, grew number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR to 4,917 customers as of December 31, 2021, up 56% Y/Y, grew number of customers contributing over $50,000 in ARR to 610 customers as of December 31, 2021, up 91% Y/Y.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

workiva Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $120.78M beats by $3.68M

Workiva press release (NYSE:WK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $120.78M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.68M. Q1 outlook: Total revenue between $127M and $128M vs. consensus of $125.75M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.16 and -$0.14 based on approximately 52.6M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.06.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Compugen GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.04

Compugen press release (NASDAQ:CGEN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.04. As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash related accounts, short-term and long-term bank deposits totaled to approximately $118 million, compared with approximately $124 million as of December 31, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy