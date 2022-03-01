ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 6 days ago
Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to...

Green Thumb fell following Q4'21 earnings despite another solid quarter and pending major catalysts in the major NE states. Only in the U.S. cannabis space would investors sell a stock at yearly lows heading into the launch of multiple new markets larger than most existing markets where a company currently operates. Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is a leading MSO (multi-state operator) poised for years of strong growth ahead, even without Federal approval, yet the stock is now at yearly lows. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on the stock trading at a very low multiple of future growth rates.
