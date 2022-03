Lucid's stock has dropped more than 60% from it November highs. Lucid Group (LCID) reported its FQ4 results recently, which disappointed the Street and investors. The market focused on its marked reduction in FY22 production guidance to 12K-14K. The guidance was revised downwards from 20K previously. But, we have also highlighted in a previous article that Lucid investors need to be patient. For the company, it's all about the medium-term capacity ramp that's critical.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO