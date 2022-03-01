ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: here the final trailer!

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 6 days ago
Here is finally the extended trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third prequel cinematic chapter of the Harry Potter saga, by JK Rowling. The official synopsis said: "Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is intent on taking control of...

