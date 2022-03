Janet Hurlbert will discuss Lisa Wingate’s “Before We Were Yours” and “Before and After” by Wingate and Judy Christie at the March 4 Book Review. “Before We Were Yours” is a historical fiction work that is based on the victimization of children by Georgia Tan who directed the Children’s Home Society in Memphis, Tennessee, from 1924 to 1950. She placed over 5,000 children for adoption. The characters in the book experience many of Tan’s evils — kidnapping, misrepresentation and physical and sexual abuse. “Before We Were Yours” includes the real-life stories of the children who survived their adoption placements.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO