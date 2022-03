EE has announced that the new Oppo Find X5 series of smartphones will be available on their network from the 1oth of March 2022, the handsets were made official earlier today. The OPPO Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro 5G available to pre-order on EE from the 10th of March and the Find X5 Lite will be available from the 24th of March.

