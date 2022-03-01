Virginia DMV expands service center options

Beginning Wednesday, March 2, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will expand access to DMV customer service centers.

The agency will begin offering both scheduled and walk-in appointments Monday through Friday at all 75 of its customer service centers. (Currently, appointments are limited to Mondays and Fridays, while walk-ins are accommodated Tuesday through Thursdays).

Saturdays will remain open for walk-in appointments at offices that have Saturday hours.

“Increasing options and access for DMV customers is a top priority as we get Virginia open for business,” said Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “This hybrid model will not only better accommodate Virginians’ schedules, but will also allow our DMV to serve more customers, more quickly.”

DMV locations also will employ a more advanced appointment system to improve service, officials said. The system will provide the ability to prioritize planned visits through the queuing system of the CSCs to let customers choose their in-person DMV experience.

The model allows CSCs to increase throughput by serving additional customers when customers do not show up for their scheduled appointments.

“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers. We can now meet everyone’s needs by offering the best of both worlds,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”

Simultaneously, the DMV will continue providing alternative service options that don’t require an in-person visit. A complete list is available online at dmvnow.com.