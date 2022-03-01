Best ‘Simpsons’ episodes of all time

Making a film based on nuclear war seems odd because it is a sensitive matter to deal with. Some of them are entertaining, while others are so bleak and frightening that watching them even once can be an arduous task. They are far more chilling than any gruesome war or spooky horror because they show us the world which is extremely painful to imagine. While the Cold War may have dwindled because of the fall of the Soviet Union, if one goes through the list below, one will surely recall the paranoia surrounding the cold war. With that said, here’s the list of top movies about nuclear war ever. You can watch some of these best nuclear war movies on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

