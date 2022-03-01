ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

YG, Moneybagg Yo Rob a Bank With ‘Scared Money’ on ‘Fallon’

By Emily Zemler
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYG and Moneybagg Yo appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their joint single ,”Scared Money.” Standing in front of a replica bank vault surrounded by stacks of cash, the pair gave the thumping track...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Accused of Being Messy While Promoting Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Moneybagg Yo Artist Big30 Voluntarily Turning Himself Into Jail

Memphis rapper BIG30 took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday (February 22) to announce he’s turning himself in to local police, but wouldn’t offer any more details on the matter. After learning authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest, the Bread Gang rapper wrote, “Finna gone turn...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To NBA YoungBoy Dissing Him In New Song

Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently fired off some shots at a large number of his fellow hip-hop superstars, calling out Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage, and more on his latest single, "I Hate YoungBoy." The song was a direct response to Lil Durk's new song, "AHHH HA," which was released from his forthcoming studio album, 7220. The track included a few lines that were obviously directed at YoungBoy, prompting a response from the rapper within a few hours.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Mozzy
Person
Kanye
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
J Cole
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Clowns Floyd Mayweather's Jewelry With Mr. T Jab

50 Cent will always try to find a way to make fun of his celebrity peers, including former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Earlier this week, the Queens rap legend decided to have some fun at the expense of Money Mayweather, who went viral for the jewelry he wore at a recent basketball game.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def Jam Recordings#Bank Vault#Rapper#Yg#Rolling Stone
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Kanye West Just Made Another Legal Move In Divorce Case Against Kim Kardashian, As Kim’s Granted Wish To Be Legally Single

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be legally single now, but the drama surrounding the celebrities’ split continues. They've gone back and forth via legal documents regarding the “emotional distress” that the rapper’s social media activity has caused his ex, namely through numerous posts to his account about their breakup, co-parenting situation and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now, Ye made another legal move just before their March 2 court appearance.
RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Middletown Press

Matt Barr Cast in ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot at CW

Matt Barr, who stars in The CW’s “Walker” as Hoyt Rawlins, is set to play another character with the same name in the upcoming pilot “Walker: Independence.”. “Walker: Independence” is an origin story set in the late 1800s following Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt, and their journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. The newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

Neil Diamond stage musical reveals its Broadway veteran star

NEW YORK (AP) — A musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage — Will Swenson. Swenson has been tapped to lead “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it a not straightforward musical. “It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful,” the actor told The Associated Press.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy