YG, Moneybagg Yo Rob a Bank With ‘Scared Money’ on ‘Fallon’

Matt Barr, who stars in The CW’s “Walker” as Hoyt Rawlins, is set to play another character with the same name in the upcoming pilot “Walker: Independence.”. “Walker: Independence” is an origin story set in the late 1800s following Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt, and their journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. The newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO