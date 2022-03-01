Tanzania Economic Update: Addressing Women’s Economic Constraints Could Accelerate Tanzania’s Economic Development and Poverty Reduction

In the Lake Albert Development FID announcement, the operator indicated that the sanctioned development represented an investment of $10bn. On 1 February 2022, TotalEnergies (TTE) announced that the stakeholders of Uganda's highly anticipated Lake Albert Development had taken the final investment decision (FID), over 15 years after the first discovery of commercial oil. The decision gives the green light to the Tilenga and Kingfisher upstream oil projects, operated by TotalEnergies and CNOOC (CEO) respectively, alongside the construction of the 1,443 km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) running through Uganda and Tanzania. The project is expected to enable production of up to 230,000 barrels of oil per day, generating significant revenue for the project partners and the Government of Uganda. TotalEnergies have also highlighted that the wider development is expected to generate around 160,000 local jobs and will provide national level socio-economic benefits.

