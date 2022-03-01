ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanzania Economic Update: Addressing Women’s Economic Constraints Could Accelerate Tanzania’s Economic Development and Poverty Reduction

Cover picture for the articleSustained progress in expanding women’s economic opportunities has contributed to Tanzania’s success in growth and poverty reduction over the last 20 years. However, persisting constraints hinder women from realizing their full economic potential, such as wage differentials by gender, inequitable access to land and assets and gender disparities in the agricultural...

