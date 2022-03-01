Green Thumb Industries Reports 8th Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Cash Flow, Q4 Revenue Up 37% YoY

Green Thumb is one of the largest MSOs in the US and has a significant presence in the Northeastern part of the country. Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), like all of the other US multi-state operators, is materially undervalued at today’s prices. The company is profitable today and has been working to expand its footprint in the Northeastern part of the US. Like the rest of the industry, section 280E of the tax code is a huge drag on the bottom line and is disguising how profitable the company could be after potential regulatory reforms. Green Thumb is experiencing explosive revenue growth and is a strong buy near $20. In three to five years, the current price will look like an absolute steal in my opinion.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO