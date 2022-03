After years of planning, the Avicii Experience tribute museum opens Friday (Feb. 25) in the late producer’s hometown of Stockholm. In a testament to the strength of the legacy of the artist born Tim Bergling, the space was inaugurated Thursday by Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia. As part of this opening, the latter royal read the lyrics of the 2014 Avicii track “The Nights” to Avicii’s father Klas Bergling, reciting “One day my father, he told me/ Son, don’t let it slip away/ He took me in his arms, I heard him say/ When you get older/ Your wild heart will live for younger days/ Think of me if ever you’re afraid.”

