ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Forbes urges Scottish businesses to stop trading and investing in Russia

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3istPO_0eSFpD8w00

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has urged businesses to withdraw investments and stop trading in Russia in a bid to “cripple Putin’s economy”.

Kate Forbes said companies had a “moral responsibility” to boycott Russia despite the financial implications it may cause them as part of concerted efforts to end the invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Forbes also said the Scottish Government would support the UK Government if it chose to expel the Consul General of Russia from his Edinburgh consulate.

We all have a moral duty right now to consider what else we can do to impact on the Russian economy

Speaking at the launch of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation, Ms Forbes said economic sanctions “need to be further strengthened” and called for any Scottish businesses operating in Russia to cease trading there.

Ms Forbes told the PA news agency: “We all have a moral duty right now to consider what else we can do to impact on the Russian economy, cripple Putin’s economy and ultimately try to stop at Putin’s aggression in relation to Ukraine.

“So every Scottish business should be considering carefully what more it might be able to do.

“I am not disputing that there won’t be some short-term economic pain as a result of that, that is in no doubt.

“But no short-term economic pain compares to the pain that is being experienced by Ukrainian households right now who are either fighting for their lives or fleeing for their lives.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQLg2_0eSFpD8w00
People take part in a demonstration outside the Russian Consulate General in Edinburgh, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Lesley Martin/PA) (PA Wire)

Addressing business leaders and representatives at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee, Ms Forbes said: “While there will be some economic impact in the west – in fact any truly meaningful sanctions would have to have impact here as well as in Russia – any price paid in Scotland, the UK or Europe will be far less than that being paid by the people of Ukraine.

“Any business based here that is still investing in or active in Russia should be aware that in a globalised economy, business has a moral responsibility to play its part and to make clear that aggressor states will not benefit from international trade and investment.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine reminds all of us who seek to plan for the long term, that, as with the pandemic, the world in which we operate can change quickly, dramatically and, at times, unexpectedly in just days or even hours.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Donations for Ukraine inundate Scottish organisation

Scots are doing their bit to help those affected by war in Ukraine with one organisation inundated with donations to help those on the front line. Paula McNaee, the founder of social enterprise Rain or Shine South Lanarkshire, said thanks to the kind donations from Scots and the help of volunteers, much needed supplies for the war-torn country are set to be sent out later this week.
CHARITIES
newschain

Patel criticises ‘gangster’ Putin as MPs rush through economic crime laws

Vladimir Putin was branded a “gangster” by the Home Secretary as MPs sought to rush through new laws designed to tackle “dirty money” hidden in the UK. Priti Patel took aim at the Russian president and his “cronies” during consideration of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill, which was expected to clear all stages in the House of Commons on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Slovakia’s premier calls for coordination in response to Ukraine crisis

The prime minister of Slovakia has highlighted the importance of coordination between nations in assisting Ukraine ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson. Eduard Heger said that, alongside coordination, the West can also help with the humanitarian aid being provided to Ukraine, a point he plans to discuss with Mr Johnson on Tuesday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Scottish#Finance#The Scottish Government#The Uk Government#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy