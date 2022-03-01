VIDEO: What you need to know about critical race theory in Mississippi

Mischaracterizations of critical race theory have led to Senate Bill 2113, which would prohibit public schools from compelling students to believe that any race, sex, or religion is superior to another. If it passes the House in the coming days with no changes, it will go straight to Gov. Tate Reeves for his signature. Once signed into law, Mississippi would become the fourteenth state to ban or limit the teaching of critical race theory.

In this episode of MT Speaks, Mississippi Today recaps the controversy surrounding the theory and what politicians are saying.

