VIDEO: What you need to know about critical race theory in Mississippi

 6 days ago
Mischaracterizations of critical race theory have led to Senate Bill 2113, which would prohibit public schools from compelling students to believe that any race, sex, or religion is superior to another. If it passes the House in the coming days with no changes, it will go straight to Gov. Tate Reeves for his signature. Once signed into law, Mississippi would become the fourteenth state to ban or limit the teaching of critical race theory.

In this episode of MT Speaks, Mississippi Today recaps the controversy surrounding the theory and what politicians are saying.

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

