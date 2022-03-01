ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Political science profs gaze at Oregon governor’s race

By Tim Steele, Emma Jerome
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLiFy_0eSFoynQ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yes, it’s March. But the 2022 Oregon governor’s race is well underway.

Gov. Kate Brown is not running for re-election. There are more than 3 dozen candidates who want to replace Brown as the chief executive of the state.

Who’s running for Oregon governor?

The topics most often mentioned as issues in the campaign are COVID and the handling of the pandemic as well as the overall economy.

Even though Brown is not running for re-election she doesn’t want to burden the next Democratic nominee with the decisions she’s making — a backlash for COVID restrictions that are too heavy or not enough. Handling of the pandemic, educaton and the economy are the most important issues for voters, said Ben Gaskins, a political science professor at Lewis and Clark College,

”If there is enough broad level satisfaction and if the Republican candidates are not seen as too extreme on other issues there’s certainly a possibility that people will switch parties or not support the parties in power,” Gaskins said.

Oregon State University Associate Professor of Political Science Chris Stout said it’s possible voters will carry their frustrations with them to the polls.

Oregon 2022 candidates for governor respond to questionnaire

“Certainly low levels of approval for the governor will have lingering for the party overall,” Stout said. “People often think about the predecessor’s performance when deciding whether to give that same party another chance.”

Stout also said he believes it will be difficult in the midterms for Democrats to maintain control of the House. But predicting what will happen in 2 years during another presidential election isn’t possible because of all that can happen with COVID in that timeframe. And he thinks COVID and the economy will be driving issues in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 10

Robert Harrison
6d ago

If your elections are all mail-in. It's likely the entire process is as corrupt as California's, and Washington's are. Since the State wide implementation in Washington. We haven't had another Republican Governor. Until we return to in person voting. The election process will never again be trusted.

Reply(1)
42
fightforyourrights
6d ago

The only driving issue is to get a Republican in office and getting our businesses back open that had to close because Kate Brown decided she wanted to scare all the sheep into complying to her unnecessary mandates and lockdowns.

Reply(4)
35
B i l l
6d ago

More important than Covid is the State economy (surplus from taxing too much and not spending what they said they would) and high taxes. Homeless people that have health issues do not belong in neighborhoods. Domestic terrorism cannot be tolerated, Marxists District Attorneys that will not prosecute crime must be addressed. Logging, farming, livestock, power, dams, traffic, bridges.

Reply
19
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KOIN 6 News

Oregon lawmakers adjourn 2022 legislative session

Oregon lawmakers adjourned the 2022 short legislative session after passing a slew of ambitious legislation, including overtime pay for farmworkers, $600 stimulus payments for low-income workers and a $400 million spending package focused on affordable housing and homelessness.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
KOIN 6 News

Realtors to conservatives living in liberal areas: Try Idaho

Sandpoint, Idaho, is a four-season resort town built along the shores of scenic Lake Pend Oreille. Its population surged by 21% in the past decade to about 8,900. Many of the newcomers are conservatives looking for like-minded people. To capitalize on that trend, a growing number of real estate companies are advertising themselves to people on the right, saying they can take them out of liberal bastions like Seattle and San Francisco and find them homes in places like rural Idaho. But some locals worry places like Sandpoint are becoming less welcoming and friendly as they become more politicized.
SANDPOINT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State University#Profs#Economy#Political Science#Covid#Democratic#Educaton#Lewis And Clark College#Republican#Democrats#House#Nexstar Media Inc
KOIN 6 News

Oregon’s rental assistance portal closes soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance portal will close on Monday, March 14. If a renter has already submitted an application for rental assistance or has started an application the closure will not affect them. Anyone who has not applied for help and has fallen behind on rent is encouraged to apply […]
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Science
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy