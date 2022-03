Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 25 DAYS AGO