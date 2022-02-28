ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

March 6 Mashup

By Community Marketing
 5 days ago

Several callers have expressed curiosity re: what sort of music I like when the Mashup isn’t accommodating listener requests and/or...

Grand Rapids Herald-Review

March at the MacRostie

MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition. From March through April, the Minnesota Gallery will feature “Hope and Healing,” an exhibition of paintings by Kent Estey. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on March 4 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
countryliving.com

People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
INTERNET
Urban Islandz

Diddy Gets Flamed By ‘Making The Band’ Rappers After Old Clip Went Viral

Diddy is getting a lot of criticism on social media from fans of the show and former contestants. Making The Band turns out to be one of the most popular hip-hop shows in the 2000s that lasted for three seasons on MTV. The show was iconic to pop culture as it featured Diddy, who had already made a name for himself due to his Bad Boy Records.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
MUSIC
Creative Bloq

I'm so here for this epic Sonic x Batman mashup

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard about two of the most anticipated movies of the year; The Batman and Sonic 2. There's been a lot of talk surrounding the upcoming Batman movie with a whole host of elaborate and inspiring marketing schemes – and now Sonic is joining in the hype.
VIDEO GAMES
purewow.com

Zendaya Looks Like an Intergalactic Princess in New Instagram Shots

We may have to wait a while before the next Dune movie arrives, but Zendaya is making sure to serve us plenty of space-themed fashion in the meantime. The Euphoria actress just shared a slideshow of photos and a behind-the-scenes video taken from her W Magazine cover story. The shoot, titled "Future Human," was led by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, and Zendaya's outfits certainly fit the otherworldly theme.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Offers To ‘Help’ Ex Shanna Moakler After Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Travis, who shares two children with Shanna, said he has his ex’s back. He knows she’ll always be in his life and wants ‘the best for her’ at the end of the day. Travis Barker is proving to be quite the upstanding gentleman. The Blink 182 drummer gave a show of solid support to his ex Shanna Moakler after she revealed she is expecting her fourth child. The announcement came just days after her ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. With the timing being quite sensitive, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Travis is stepping up to let Shanna know he’s “there for her.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: An Introduction To Chaney Jones

Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
BEAUTY & FASHION
dornob.com

The Futuristic Spirit Gigabike is a Pop Culture Mashup for the Ages

Move over, Harley Davidson – there’s a new bike on the block that’s set to be the future on two wheels. Sleek, cutting-edge, and looking like something straight off the streets of Gotham City, the new Spirit gigabike is here to make your run-of-the-mill motorcycle look like it still has training wheels.
BICYCLES
Upworthy

Perfectly unique toddler is bringing joy across social media with his 'uncombable hair'

Have you ever come across something online that instantly made you smile? That’s what happens when people see Locklan Samples pop up on their Instagram feed. The cute dimple-faced toddler has a rare condition known as uncombable hair syndrome, which results in locks that stick straight up no matter how you try to manipulate them. It also causes the hair to be extremely fragile, so frequent combing can cause it to break off. The syndrome is so rare that Locklan is just one out of 100 people known to have it.
KIDS
rolling out

LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Trina Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 6th March to 12th March, 2022

It’s the second week of March and the Sun shines on under the stars of Pisces, bolstered by Jupiter and looking toward Neptune. Heralded as a hopeful time of possibility, we watch threats of WWIII or we live through them ourselves. Disjunctive as the messaging may seem, we know that Jupiter expands and Pisces is in the habit of dissolving boundaries. Here, we see the tenuous and integral relation between nations — across waters — here we see how one small move can intimate great destruction. Venus follows Mars under the stars of Aquarius, sometimes wearing the same face: the goddess and the god of war, of battleships and bullets. There is a story about humanity here, too, about people who offer their lives for a cause they are convinced is just. Mercury enters Pisces on the 9th, diluting the truth of the matter even further and challenging the artists and activists of the world to reinvent communication, to relay messages to each other by way of pure innovation. Meanwhile, the first quarter moon on the 10th in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius, working with and around boundaries to create strong secure avenues of connection. War, in any country, is a human tragedy. But, all forms of resistance are miracles. They are the birth of small new worlds.
LIFESTYLE

