'Going Public': Learn the Art and Science of Valuation

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Even until the last decade, the closest match a student in the UAE or the MENA could find to a modern-day entrepreneurship course would have been a small business management course. Unfortunately, this is not what entrepreneurial students were seeking at universities. But since then, there has been considerable progress, as entrepreneurship courses are increasing in popularity, and they are being embedded in undergraduate degree programs across more universities around the region than ever before.

