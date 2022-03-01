ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington National Cathedral embraces global reach via web streaming, pastoral care

By Mark A. Kellner
Washington Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe District’s newest megachurch doesn’t have a smoke machine, praise band or rock concert-style musical numbers. But livestreaming daily prayer services and Sunday worship has allowed the Washington National Cathedral to attract 30,000 weekly worshippers online, nearly 10 times its sanctuary’s seating capacity. “We became more...

ABC News

Black gay priest in NYC challenges Catholicism from within

NEW YORK -- Parishioners worshipping at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Harlem are greeted by a framed portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. -- a Baptist minister named after a rebellious 16th century German priest excommunicated from the Catholic Church. The Rev. Bryan Massingale, who sometimes preaches at St....
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Jesus called Christ

One of the ugliest chapters in Christian history turned on this question: Who is Jesus? More than a man? Less than absolute deity? During the years of struggle to describe his identity, no one questioned the phrase “Son of God.” But teeth gnashed, blood poured and excommunications flew over its precise meaning for one simple reason: The New Testament gives but a bare sketch of the psychology of the person of Christ.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Found the Location Where Jesus Walked on Water

site of el-Araj next to a painting of Jesus walking on waterExpress. Archeologists have always questioned events from the bible in their search to find hard evidence of locations where those events had occurred. Within the New Testament, there are many mentions of Jesus performing various miracles to do good but also to prove to the world that he is the son of God. Within the New Testament, there is mention of a town called Bethsaida found next to the Sea of Galilee in Israel.
Daily Mail

Pope Francis is interrupted by man shouting 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king' in English and waving his face mask around

A man interrupted Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'. Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
Anita Durairaj

Clothing that may have been worn by Jesus is kept in Trier Cathedral in Germany

Visitors viewing a garment that is supposedly Jesus's holy robeU.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Stephani Schafer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the U.S. It is called the Holy Tunic of Christ and it is purported to be the actual robe that Jesus wore at the time of his crucifixion. It is also called the Seamless Robe of Jesus because it was woven in one piece without a seam. The tunic is currently preserved at the Cathedral of Trier in Germany.
Daily Beast

Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
Anita Durairaj

Ancient writing on stone slab proved that King David in the Bible was real

Aramaic inscription about King David on slabPicture by Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; CC-BY-SA-1.0, Universal Public Domain. In 1993, archaeologists discovered an ancient stone slab called a stele in Tel Dan, a city located in Northern Israel. The stele was a stone slab that would have been erected as a monument and the surface of the stele contained some writing.
TheDailyBeast

Priest Hangs Up Collar After Thousands of Baptisms Deemed Invalid Because He Said One Wrong Word

A Catholic priest in Arizona has voluntarily resigned after it emerged that he had been bungling the religious ritual by a single word for more than 20 years. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced that church leaders had found that Father Andres Arango’s use of the phrase “we baptize” rather than the singular “I baptize,” the strict wording mandated by the Vatican, had invalidated nearly every baptism he had ever performed. Arango said in a letter he “deeply” regretted the mistake, and confirmed that he would be stepping down from St. Gregory Parish’s pulpit in order to “dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected.” In a statement to The New York Times, the diocese’s bishop said that he didn’t believe Arango had meant “to harm the faithful or deprive them of the grace of baptism and the sacraments.” There was “no single clear answer” on the mangled phrasing’s cascade effect, such as how it might impact those incorrectly baptized and later married by the Church, the Phoenix diocese said.
Upworthy

A pastor baptized people for decades. But he used one wrong word and now they're all invalid.

A Catholic priest has resigned after an investigation found that he used one wrong word for more than 20 years while performing baptisms. The church also declared that all the baptisms performed by the priest, Father Andres Arango, have been declared void because he used the words "We" instead of "I." The decision was announced by Bishop Thomas Olmsted of the Diocese of Phoenix. The church's investigation found that Father Arango would say, "We baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit." Olmsted clarified that he was supposed to say "I baptize" and not "We baptize," reported CNN. The pastor apologized for using the 'wrong formula.'
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
LiveScience

What is the Ark of the Covenant?

The Ark of the Covenant is a chest that is supposed to have held tablets engraved with the Ten Commandments, engraved by God for Moses on Mount Sinai, according to the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) and Christian Old Testament. According to the Hebrew Bible, the Ark was constructed by the Israelites...
Centre Daily

Priest watching video of his own baptism spots error. Now 100s invalidated in Michigan

Nearly 800 Michiganders’ baptisms were deemed invalid after the Archdiocese of Detroit discovered a deacon used one wrong word while conducting them. Instead of saying “I baptize,” Rev. Mark Springer, now retired, used the phrase “we baptize” during baptisms at St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church in Troy, Michigan, from 1986 to 1989, the Associated Press reported.
