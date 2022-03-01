The Reality of Getting Your Business on Reality TV

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In a world where you can do and be anything, Jay Jay, founder of Ace of Spades Agency has chosen to do just that. Before founding his personal branding agency, he led a very successful career as a magician that gained him over 57 million views on Youtube being seen in over 150 countries around the world over a 10 year span. This success earned him the opportunity to launch several other careers as a television personality, and a motivational speaker on stages in 30 different countries as well as many placements on television and other media as well. While he certainly has the gifts of charisma and talent, he credits all of his success to the power of personal branding.

