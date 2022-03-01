Southeastern hosts free cybersecurity summit for secondary educators

March 2, 2022 - Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the University of South Florida Wednesday, announcing $20 million in funding for cybersecurity education. The Florida Center for Cybersecurity, located at USF, will coordinate the funding. The program’s goal is to create workforce education in cybersecurity beginning in grade school and advancing through college, along with training new teachers and purchasing new equipment. The regional model begins at USF, but the state plans to expand the model to other universities such as Florida International in Miami and an undecided third region in Florida. DeSantis said enrollment in cybersecurity and IT programs increased 37% since 2019, and through the funding, he hopes to double the enrollment across the state by 2024.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO