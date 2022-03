(BPT) - Whether you just graduated or haven’t been able to start building credit, you should know a lack of credit history can create difficulties down the road. Without a credit score or solid credit history, you may be unable to borrow money to buy a car, or could have trouble getting an apartment or job. Your credit history is viewed by many as not just a summary of your creditworthiness, but also trustworthiness, which is why some employers and landlords check your credit history. Credit histories take time to build, and to some degree may indicate to others how good you are at managing your money.

