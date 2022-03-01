Kombinera Announcement Trailer

The final trailer for Morbius, the next film in Sony's Marvel franchise, is going to arrive on Monday. The film has long been delayed, acquiring more release dates than The New Mutants ever did and is slated to hit theaters on April 1. This allows Sony to space its Marvel film out from its previous hit Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius does not have Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe involved. Like Venom, it is a Sony production set in a separate cinematic universe from the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the Avengers films take place.

