Sivert Klefsaas of Motley is $1,800 richer after sticking to a deal his mom, Lorna, made him when he was just 12 years old. When Sivert was a young teen, his mom said if he could stay off social media until he was 18, she would pay him $1,800, calling it her 18 for 18 Challenge.

MOTLEY, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO