The Black woman claims she was discriminated against after a flight attendant made her move to the back of a plane to make room for two white women during a recent flight. The woman was on a returning flight after visiting family when she was abruptly asked to move to a seat at the back of the plane to satisfy two white passengers. “I don’t want to make it a race thing, but instead of asking the two white women that were seated next to me, in an attempt to accommodate them, they basically made me have to move.” she said.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO