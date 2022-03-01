ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Not a time to throw caution to the wind,’ as Washington sets end to mask mandate

By Shauna Sowersby
Olympian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington’s “next chapter” of COVID-19 will be based on empowering families and individuals to protect themselves, rather than having mandates, Gov. Jay Inslee said during Monday’s press conference to announce mask mandates would lift for March 12. The plan will also include making sure there...

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

Multiple states, including California, Oregon, and Washington, to end school mask mandates

Students in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks at school as part of new indoor mask policies all three states announced jointly on Monday. The three governors said in a joint statement: “With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance.” Separately, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday, March 2nd.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Washington State University Considering Continuing Indoor Mask Mandate After Governor's Order Ends March 21

PULLMAN - Washington State University is evaluating possibly instituting its own indoor mask requirement after the governor’s mask order is lifted next month. Washington Governor Jay Inslee will lift his statewide indoor mask mandate on March 21st. In a post on the institution’s website, WSU officials say they are considering their own indoor mask mandate. The statement says that WSU is considering partnering with other public universities across Washington and will meet with leaders statewide to discuss mask policies in the coming weeks.
WASHINGTON STATE
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
News 12

Confusion reigns as mask mandate set to end in schools

Tomorrow is the big day when New York State will be lifting its mask mandate in your classrooms, but Hudson Valley school district officials are figuring out how to move forward. As of tomorrow masks will be optional in schools across New York state and this is partly due to...
NEWBURGH, NY
Olympian

Inslee directs state agencies to identify, cancel contracts with Russian entities

An official directive signed by Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday will ask state agencies to identify and cancel any contracts or investments with Russian entities. The directive states that agencies must complete reviews and report findings of any ties to Russia or Russian entities to the Office of General Counsel no later than March 18. It also advised agencies not to enter into any new contracts with Russian agencies.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Gavin Newsom
Olympian

Anti-mandates rally on WA state Capitol Campus falls short of attendance expectations

Hundreds of people attended an anti-mandates rally on the state Capitol Campus on Saturday, a total that fell well short of expectations. Earlier in the week, the state Department of Enterprise Services, which manages the property, alerted the community about the potential for increased traffic and attendance in the thousands.
TheDailyBeast

New York Set to End Statewide Mask Mandate for Schools

New York will lift its statewide school mask mandate later this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday. “My friends, the day has come,” the governor said, citing the drop in pediatric COVID-19 cases and recent CDC guidance classifying much of New York as “low risk” for infections. She emphasized that the decision to end the mandate on Wednesday, March 2, had been made in consultation with both public health and education officials, and said leaders at the local level would retain the flexibility to impose their own mandates and other measures. Hochul also said parents and guardians could exercise their own judgment in sending their children to school with masks. The state, she added, would not tolerate “any bullying, ostracization, or harassment of any individual who chooses to still wear a mask.” Mayor Eric Adams said hours after Hochul’s statement that New York City’s indoor school mask mandate would remain in place through the end of the week, when officials would “evaluate the numbers and make a final announcement.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Olympian

2 protests against state’s COVID-19 response planned for WA Capitol Campus on Saturday

Two large gatherings will descend on the Capitol Campus on Saturday, causing noise and impacting traffic in the area. A so-called “GRIT” rally protesting the state’s COVID-19 response will start at noon and run three hours, according to a news release from the state Department of Enterprise Services. The rally will occur on the South Lawn near the Tivoli Fountain.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mandates#Ppe
Southern Minnesota News

Target ends mask mandates

Target has decided to end mask mandates in stores where local regulations allow. The Minneapolis-based retailer updated its corporate website this week, announcing that staff or shoppers will no longer be required to wear face coverings. Target credits declining COVID-19 cases across the county as the reason for the change,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Olympian

Harlequin Productions in Olympia to keep COVID protocols until April

The local nonprofit theater company Harlequin Productions announced on Monday that it will be keeping its COVID-19 protocols, including proof of vaccination and mask wearing, until at least April 2. The announcement comes just a week after Gov. Jay Inslee announced the statewide indoor mask mandate will be lifted on...
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy