France

Today in History - March 1

Salina Post
Salina Post
 6 days ago
Today is Tuesday, March 1, the 60th day of 2022. There are 305 days left in the year. On March 1, 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on...

State
Washington State
Salina Post

