WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Sincere Parris on assault and related charges. Authorities state that on March 2, 2022, Police Officers received a physical domestic call on the 600 block of North Wyomissing Boulevard in Wyomissing, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Upon arriving, the male was identified as Sincere Parris. Parris arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house uninvited to talk to her about their relationship. During the interaction, Parris punched her in the head causing her to fall to the ground striking her head. The incident was captured on her porch camera. Parris was taken into custody and taken for an immediate arraignment.

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO