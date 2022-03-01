ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida couple stuck in Russia after invasion of Ukraine

By Erik Waxler
WPTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa couple is stuck in Russia after their flight home was turned around and sent back as the world reacts to the invasion of Ukraine. Jonathan Bush and his Russian-born wife had been enjoying a visit to Russia for two months. “We have been...

www.wptv.com

Comments

COVID*SUCKS*
3d ago

I don't get people sometimes. Many announcements were made to get out, but they didn't listen. Now they're stuck!

Reply
11
Joey kay
2d ago

You had plenty of time to leave.....Now get a gun and start shooting

Reply
16
jlozada33
2d ago

What a bunch of bigots you are!! It disgusts me that grown people are acting so ignorant. Maybe you should look in the mirror before you through rocks at someone else. KARMA!

Reply
3
 

