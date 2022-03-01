ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian photographer documents ‘proud and determined’ people of Kyiv

A Ukrainian photographer has documented the “proud and determined” people of Kyiv after almost a week of military action from Russia.

Maria Volkova, who lives in the centre of the city, has photographed civilians and soldiers in the capital city since the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday.

Maria Volkova, who lives in the centre of Kyiv, has been photographing her city since the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday. (Maria Volkova/PA)

Her black and white photographs, shot on a Canon 60D, depict Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and the destruction seen on the streets on her hometown.

Civilian’s are seen huddled together under a blanket and wearing layers of clothing. (Maria Volkova/PA)

In one photograph a child can be seen sheltering in the corner of Kyiv’s Metro station surrounded by bags of belongings and dressed in a winter coat and hat.

In another, civilians are seen huddled together trying to sleep under a blanket, wearing layers of clothing.

The black and white photographs, shot on a Canon 60D, depict Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and the destruction seen on the streets on her hometown. (Maria Volkova/PA)

Ms Volkova, who was born in Kyiv but grew up in Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, described the mood of the people in the capital as “proud” and “determined”.

“I’m working with a war correspondent from France, who enlightens the situation in Kyiv from inside,” she told the PA news agency.

Ms Volkova described the mood of the people of Kyiv as “proud” and “determined”. (Maria Volkova/PA)

“We’ve met civilian guys who became members of territory defence parts and took a weapon for the first time in their lives (and) a family with three kids that are leaving Kyiv ‘for nowhere’.

“I spent a night in metro to see what’s going on there, went to the place where Ukrainian soldiers stopped an invasion… and followed a restaurant owner who makes free dinners for policemen and prepares Molotov cocktails instead of the alcohol cocktails.”

“I’m working with a war correspondent from France, who enlightens the situation in Kyiv from inside,” Maria Volkova said. (Maria Volkova/PA)
Maria Volkova has photographed Ukrainian soldiers in the capital city of Kyiv. (Maria Volkova/PA)

Her photographs show soldiers wearing camouflage trousers, jackets and helmets, carrying weapons and ammunition across rubble strewn streets.

While others show scenes of cars with smashed windows, makeshift road blocks occupied by territorial soldiers and a person holding a handful of bullets.

Photographs show smashed cars and rubble on the streets. (Maria Volkova/PA)
Maria Volkova black and white photographs are shot on a Canon 60D. (Maria Volkova/PA)

The UN refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.

