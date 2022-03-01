ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Democracy under attack ‘in the most unconscionable way’ in Ukraine, says Charles

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJVNE_0eSFfSUp00

The Prince of Wales has said the values of democracy are under attack in Ukraine in the “most unconscionable way”.

Charles, 73, was speaking at a ceremony to grant city status to Southend-on-Sea in Essex, following the death of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed at a constituency surgery last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnnSb_0eSFfSUp00
Sir David Amess (Chris McAndrew/PA) (PA Media)

The prince said “no-one could have given more” than Sir David “for the values which underpin society we share”.

He continued: “Values which appear all the more precious at this present time when we see, more starkly than for many years, the appalling suffering and devastation caused when the path of violence is chosen.

“What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UFNy_0eSFfSUp00
Charles addresses the council chamber at the Civic Centre in Southend-on-Sea (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

“We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way.

“In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Attack on Ukrainian nuclear site a ‘reckless act’

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has described the shelling of a nuclear power station in south-eastern Ukraine as a “reckless act” and one that breaches international law. Russian forces shelled the power station in the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, with the attack continuing even as emergency services tried...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Democracy#Under Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy