Let's reintroduce you to our newest city reporter

We’re two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and so much has changed. We have vaccines, we’ve grown accustomed to virtual ways of staying connected, we mask up and we have learned safe practices to prevent spreading disease. But we are still living in a world where COVID is a presence in our daily lives. Some of us are feeling vaxxed, rested and ready to go out. And some of us are still relying on best practices to stay safe and stay home. Either way, this year's Crosscut Festival will be ready for you.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO