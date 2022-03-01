Let's reintroduce you to our newest city reporter

Every spring, the Skagit Valley in northwest Washington explodes in bright rows of colorful flowers. For three days, thousands of people flock to Mount Vernon for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Bucolic paintings of red barns framed by long rows of flowers, with the Cascade Range rising dramatically in the background, are a common sight. But one artist’s paintings stand out. Farmworker Jesús Guillén celebrates the thousands of farmworkers who pick and care for those fields. His paintings refuse to ignore the men and women who do the hard work; instead, he portrays them cradling overflowing bundles of flowers, the white-tipped mountains a whisper in the distance.
Comments / 0