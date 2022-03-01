ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

After feds ease restrictions, Duxbury drops mask mandate on school buses

Wicked Local
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUXBURY – The school district no longer requires students to wear masks on school buses after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped the federal requirement last week. School Superintendent Danielle Klingaman said in a letter to parents that the state Department of Elementary and Secondary...

www.wickedlocal.com

Wicked Local

Belmont lifts mask mandate for town and schools

The Board of Health and Select Board approved the following motion on March 7:. To rescind the town’s indoor mask mandate as of 12:01 a.m. on March 8, 2022 and to continue to recommend that unvaccinated individuals continue wearing a mask in public indoor spaces." The Board of Health...
BELMONT, MA
Wicked Local

Randolph lifts indoor mask mandate

The mandatory mask order in Randolph has been lifted. The indoor face covering advisory issued on Dec. 22, 2021, was rescinded on Friday, March 4, due to rapidly decreasing COVID-19 case counts in the community. The positivity rate in Randolph is 1.8 percent, and the daily rate is less than...
RANDOLPH, MA
Wicked Local

Masks now optional: Newton School Committee votes to change policy

For the first time since Sept. 17, 2020, students and staff will be able to forgo wearing masks (in most circumstances) inside after the School Committee on Monday voted unanimously to rescind the district’s policy. Wearing masks as protection against COVID, will now be optional within school buildings and...
NEWTON, MA
iheart.com

Rocklin Unified School District Board Votes To Ease Mask Restrictions

Rocklin Unified School District board has voted to ease their mask restrictions for students. The decision came after the Rocklin Unified School District school board met for hours, allowing public input throughout the proceeding, with the majority of the audience against the mask mandate. In an email sent to families Wednesday night, the Board of Trustees said it "has regularly expressed concern that current student face covering enforcement protocols prevent students from achieving their fullest academic potential and social emotional well being." According to the district, students will be educated on current CDPH mask-wearing guidance via signage and written communication to families, but students will not be excluded from a school facility, school related activities, removed from a classroom, nor separated within in classroom for choosing to not wear a mask.
ROCKLIN, CA
Wicked Local

Fate of $305M B-P project hangs in the balance as voters head to the polls

TAUNTON — Communities this weekend will determine what the future holds for Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. Saturday, March 5’s multi-community referendum vote, happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will have taxpayers decide on whether they’re willing to fund a brand new building for the 50-year old B-P school.
TAUNTON, MA
Wicked Local

Massachusetts wants to pay you to convert to electric heat

Over the next three years, Massachusetts residents are encouraged to take advantage of hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives to make the transition to electric heat. In fact, the state's climate goals depend on it. In February, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities approved Mass Save's new 343-page three-year...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wicked Local

Mass. roadway deaths rose in 2020 as travel ebbed during pandemic

More people died on Massachusetts roadways in 2020 than in 2019 despite decreased motor vehicle travel in the first year of the pandemic, but the Bay State maintained the country's lowest rate of fatalities based on miles driven amid a "national crisis," according to newly published federal data. In the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOWO News

Southwest Allen County Schools To Relax Mask Mandate On Buses Today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bus riders in one Allen County school district can board the vehicles without masks beginning today. Park Ginder, superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools, announced the change to families in an email Sunday afternoon, citing recently revised national COVID-19 guidelines. SACS already had a mask-optional policy in place for classrooms, which aligns with updated recommendations from the CDC. Fort Wayne Community Schools relaxed in-school mask mandates last week, but it has not dropped the mask requirement for buses. Spokeswoman Krista Stockman told the Journal Gazette Sunday that they, “will review the change in guidance and make a decision.”
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Wicked Local

Stream might derail proposed Rockland housing development

ROCKLAND – Does a stream run through the property?. That's the question the developer of a proposed Chapter 40B apartment complex in Rockland needs the state Department of Environmental Protection to answer. The Shingle Mill project is proposed for just north of a drinking water reservoir used by the...
ROCKLAND, MA
Wicked Local

Tips for handling hearing loss while masked

WAREHAM – It’s sort of anecdotal, but even the professionals at Beltone Hearing Aid Center say people with hearing loss are often the last ones to realize it. Jennifer Natale, hearing instrument specialist, said, “Everyone else around them notices but to them it’s, ‘oh they’re speaking to me from another room.’ Or they put the TV up loud so that it’s comfortable for them but they don’t realize how loud the TV really is.”
WAREHAM, MA
Wicked Local

Marion Fire Dept. receives state grant for fire education programs

MARION — Chief Brian Jackvony has announced that the Marion Fire Dept. has been awarded $6,230 in grant funding to support fire safety and education programs. The grant from the state Massachusetts Department of Fire Services will support fire prevention and education programs in schools and within Marion's senior community. The Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) program was awarded $3,675, while the Senior S.A.F.E. program received $2,555.
MARION, MA
Wicked Local

Could Waltham become its own internet provider?

Waltham could be taking the first steps to setting up a municipal broadband network, one that would allow residents to ditch their current internet providers and instead go through the city to connect to the internet. "We can become our own internet provider and end the stranglehold that these providers...
WALTHAM, MA
Wicked Local

KINGSTON SENIOR SCENE: March 4

KINGSTON - The Kingston Senior Center is open at 30 Evergreen St. and offering ongoing programs and classes, as well as special events. The Center is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to noon. The Kingston Board...
KINGSTON, MA
Wicked Local

Burial plot costs go up as town cemeteries run out of room

PLYMOUTH - Plymouth is facing a grave issue as the town is running out of available plots in its cemeteries. “The only thing we can do is slow down the sales until we have another cemetery in place,” Cemetery and Crematory Superintendent Ken King said. To combat that, the...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Wicked Local

Question of the week for Belmont Select Board candidates

There are two candidates running for the Select Board seat in the upcoming town election April 5. Voters will choose between incumbent Roy Epstein or newcomer Jeffrey Lasseter. For the next three weeks, the Citizen-Herald will ask each candidate a question about their goals for the town. How do you...
BELMONT, MA

