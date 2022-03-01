After feds ease restrictions, Duxbury drops mask mandate on school buses

Rocklin Unified School District board has voted to ease their mask restrictions for students. The decision came after the Rocklin Unified School District school board met for hours, allowing public input throughout the proceeding, with the majority of the audience against the mask mandate. In an email sent to families Wednesday night, the Board of Trustees said it "has regularly expressed concern that current student face covering enforcement protocols prevent students from achieving their fullest academic potential and social emotional well being." According to the district, students will be educated on current CDPH mask-wearing guidance via signage and written communication to families, but students will not be excluded from a school facility, school related activities, removed from a classroom, nor separated within in classroom for choosing to not wear a mask.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO