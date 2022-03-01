2 Crashes Merged Into 1, Killing PA Dad Of 2, Injuring His Sons: Authorities

Rob, Jessica, Camden, and Chase Pierno. Photo Credit: Facebook/Jessica Pierno

A father was killed and his two young sons were hurt— and one of them remains in the hospital— after two accidents merged into one in Pennsylvania less than one week ago, authorities say.

Two vehicles had a head-on crash, followed by a second crash of multiple vehicles colliding into the first crash at the intersection of Stoney Point and New Salem roads in Menallen Township, Fayette County on Tuesday, Feb. 22 around 8 p.m., KDKA reports citing Fayette County dispatchers at the time.

Since then we've learned Rob Pierno, 33, of Uniontown, died in the crash, according to his obituary.

The young son Chase, 5, remains in the hospital, but on Wednesday his feeding tube was removed and he was moved out of the PICU. He remains in the hospital for treatment of his brain injury and two broken femurs, family friend Ashley Martinez wrote in a Facebook post.

The older son, Camden, 7, "physically suffered only lacerations and bruises," Martinez wrote on a GoFundMe campaign page she started for the family.

Martinez has been friends with Jessica Pierno, Rob's wife, for over 25 years, and started this fundraiser to help her family cover funeral, medical, and other expenses during this difficult time.

The page has raised $56,346 of a $50,000 goal in five days from over 1,100 donors.

Their community continues to share about their loss on Facebook

May remember Rob Pierno as a server and manager, but some fellow parents remember Pierno as the "you got this" coach of the dodger's little league team.

Pierno is survived by behind his wife of 7 years, Jessica (Kline) Pierno; their sons, Camden Anthony and Chase Avery; a sister, Amanda Keilbach (Chuckie) and daughter Danika; grandmothers, Mildred Ritchie (Mirielle Pierno); father and mother-in-law, Joseph (Jamie Kline); grandfather-in-law, James “Sam” Laughery of Lemont Furnace; grandmother-in-law, Evelyn Kline; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Banko (Edward) and sons Edward and Benjamin, Samantha Morgan (Levi) and sons Landon and Jaxon, all of Uniontown unless otherwise stated according to his obituary.

Friends are invited to Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, on Wednesday, Mar. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Mar. 3, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., the obituary states. An hour of Service with Pastor William Nicholson and a private entombment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum will follow.

Pastor Ed William Nicholson posted a prayer request on Facebook writing the following:

“Please pray diligently for Jessica Pierno. Her husband Rob was killed last night in an auto accident...This is so heart-breaking. Also, please remember to pray for Jessica's family, they are a wonderful family and I can't imagine the grief they are enduring. Thank you."

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Austin A. Sauer Memorial Foundation, 3211 Hampton Oaks Drive, Allison Park, Pa., 15101.

If you would like to donate to the campaign page, you can do so here.

