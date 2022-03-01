ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

2 Crashes Merged Into 1, Killing PA Dad Of 2, Injuring His Sons: Authorities

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjvxH_0eSFerGF00
Rob, Jessica, Camden, and Chase Pierno. Photo Credit: Facebook/Jessica Pierno

A father was killed and his two young sons were hurt— and one of them remains in the hospital— after two accidents merged into one in Pennsylvania less than one week ago, authorities say.

Two vehicles had a head-on crash, followed by a second crash of multiple vehicles colliding into the first crash at the intersection of Stoney Point and New Salem roads in Menallen Township, Fayette County on Tuesday, Feb. 22 around 8 p.m., KDKA reports citing Fayette County dispatchers at the time.

Since then we've learned Rob Pierno, 33, of Uniontown, died in the crash, according to his obituary.

The young son Chase, 5, remains in the hospital, but on Wednesday his feeding tube was removed and he was moved out of the PICU. He remains in the hospital for treatment of his brain injury and two broken femurs, family friend Ashley Martinez wrote in a Facebook post.

The older son, Camden, 7, "physically suffered only lacerations and bruises," Martinez wrote on a GoFundMe campaign page she started for the family.

Martinez has been friends with Jessica Pierno, Rob's wife, for over 25 years, and started this fundraiser to help her family cover funeral, medical, and other expenses during this difficult time.

The page has raised $56,346 of a $50,000 goal in five days from over 1,100 donors.

Their community continues to share about their loss on Facebook

May remember Rob Pierno as a server and manager, but some fellow parents remember Pierno as the "you got this" coach of the dodger's little league team.

Pierno is survived by behind his wife of 7 years, Jessica (Kline) Pierno; their sons, Camden Anthony and Chase Avery; a sister, Amanda Keilbach (Chuckie) and daughter Danika; grandmothers, Mildred Ritchie (Mirielle Pierno); father and mother-in-law, Joseph (Jamie Kline); grandfather-in-law, James “Sam” Laughery of Lemont Furnace; grandmother-in-law, Evelyn Kline; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Banko (Edward) and sons Edward and Benjamin, Samantha Morgan (Levi) and sons Landon and Jaxon, all of Uniontown unless otherwise stated according to his obituary.

Friends are invited to Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, on Wednesday, Mar. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Mar. 3, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., the obituary states. An hour of Service with Pastor William Nicholson and a private entombment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum will follow.

Pastor Ed William Nicholson posted a prayer request on Facebook writing the following:

“Please pray diligently for Jessica Pierno. Her husband Rob was killed last night in an auto accident...This is so heart-breaking. Also, please remember to pray for Jessica's family, they are a wonderful family and I can't imagine the grief they are enduring. Thank you."

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Austin A. Sauer Memorial Foundation, 3211 Hampton Oaks Drive, Allison Park, Pa., 15101.

If you would like to donate to the campaign page, you can do so here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

175-Pound Gargoyle Stolen In PA: Police

Have you seen a 175-pound gargoyle flying around? One was stolen from a Pennsylvania home and police are asking the public for help finding it. The 3 1/2 feet tall gargoyle and was stolen sometime between Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, according to Manheim Township police. The cast-iron statue was...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allison Park, PA
City
Uniontown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Accidents
County
Fayette County, PA
City
Lemont, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Daily Voice

Cause Of Death Revealed For PA Inmate Found Dead In Cell: Report

A cause of death has been released for a Pennsylvania inmate who was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, March 1, LevittownNow reports. Edwin Dunfee, 46, of Philadelphia, died by suicide at the Bucks County Correctional Facility, the outlet reports citing the county's coroner. The method of death appeared to be from hanging, Coroner Meredith Buck told the outlet.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Traffic Accident#Kdka#Picu#Dodger#Lemont Furnace
Daily Voice

DEVELOPING: Morris County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital

A 20-year-old man was being flown to the hospital after suffering a fall in Morris County Monday afternoon, developing reports say. The fall occurred in Chester around 1 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. A medical helicopter was requested to fly the victim to a nearby hospital, the report...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Saugerties Mother Who Allegedly Hid Girl Under Steps Appears In Court

An area woman who was arrested for allegedly hiding her 6-year-old daughter for two years under a staircase has pleaded not guilty to the crime. Ulster County resident Kimberly Cooper Shultis, who was arrested on Monday, Feb. 14, after police found Paislee Shultis, age 6, in a Saugerties home, reaffirmed her not-guilty plea during a brief court appearance on Wednesday, March 2.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Body Found At Lebanon Water Treatment Plant: Report

A body was found at a Lebanon County water treatment plant on Saturday, March 5, PennLive reports citing the police. South Londonderry Township officials were called to the wastewater treatment facility’s west plant in the 700 block of Lingle Avenue around 7 a.m. on Mar. 5, the outlet reports.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Westfield Police Searching For Missing Man

Police in Western Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 31-year-old man. The Westfield Police Department in Hampden County reported that Wayne Jackson was last seen on Wednesday, March 2. Police said Jackson may have been in Springfield in the area of Western New England University. Jackson...
WESTFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Two Waterbury Women Shot, One Killed

One Connecticut woman was shot and killed, and another wounded in an overnight incident. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:15 a.m., Saturday, March 5 outside of 215 Hill St., in Waterbury. The women were found when officers responded to weapons complaints outside of a home, said...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Bristol Man Who Advertised Car For Sale Victim Of Gunpoint Robbery

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man's car was stolen at gunpoint in Connecticut after he advertised it for sale. Authorities received a report of a vehicle robbery in Hartford County at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, according to the Bristol Police Department. The man told officers he...
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head In Chester: Report

A man was shot in the head while sitting in a car in Chester over the weekend, 6abc reports. Responding officers found the victim at Lloyd Street and West 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, the outlet says citing police. The man was in critical condition and no...
CHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
229K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy