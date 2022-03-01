Vissles V84 review: "An all-round hot-swappable winner"

Enhance your workspace with the AZIO Cascade RGB Mechanical keyboard. It comes in a slim low-profile and standard body profile with a hot-swappable setup that works with almost all MX switches. Designed with an anodized aluminum chassis and compact layout, it’s easy to take and use anywhere. You can choose the keycap colors that speak to you with 4 base keycap themes available. With the special themed add-on keycaps, even more style options await: try the Shiba, Coffee, Neon Flux, or Retro Arcade upgrades. Additional features include screw-in stabilizers, pre-lubed switches, and 3 adjustable heights. It also offers PC and Windows compatibility, BT and USB modes, and 36 RGB lighting modes. Finally, the base model includes built-in poron foam and silicone rubber sound dampers for effective vibration and echo reduction.
Comments / 0