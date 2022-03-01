Vissles V84 review: "An all-round hot-swappable winner"

Aperture Desk Job is a new game that carries on the bureaucratic comedy horror of Portal, and it will be a free way to get acquainted with Steam Deck. Valve debuted Aperture Desk Job and its March 1 release date along with the announcement that it was sending out the first batch of order invites to customers with paid Steam Deck reservations. Valve is framing Aperture Desk Job as a "free playable short," and its Steam page very explicitly notes that it is not Portal 3 - but the setting and sense of humor seem like they'll be very familiar for people who know that the name "Cave Johnson" belongs to a person rather than a suggestively named geological formation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO