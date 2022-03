1922: While practically all of those reported last week is ill with flu around again just as if nothing had happened, a new crop of patients has been claiming the attention of the local physicians in Flagstaff. None of this assortment are dangerously sick and indications are that we shall come through without a single fatality from the disease that made such ravages here and elsewhere during the winter of 1918 to 1919 in which this winter is causing many deaths in other parts of the country. Dr. Felix Manning was very sick for a few days. Dr. Mackey is back at his office again.

