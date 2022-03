Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that more than 38 million people quit their jobs between January and October of 2021, and more recent BLS data indicates that this departure was multi-sector: As of the end of January, 4.4% of all positions in education were open, along with more than 6% in retail, more than 8% in healthcare and nearly 9% in hospitality. That's almost 1.5 million vacant positions in just those industries.

