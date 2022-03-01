ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia accuses West of pushing Ukraine towards war - RIA

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the West continued pushing Ukraine towards war by providing it with weapons, the RIA news agency reported, citing Oleg Gerasimov, the ministry's deputy head of information and press.

It also said the behaviour of tech giants Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Meta (FB.O), which the ministry said had carried out "anti-Russian propaganda", was unacceptable.

